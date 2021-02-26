Loki One Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.80 or 0.03156469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00371933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01037346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00425263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00392222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00256479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023068 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

