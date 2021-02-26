LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.01 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and $49,445.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002884 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

