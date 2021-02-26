Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

