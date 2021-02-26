LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) Critical Contrast

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LiveRamp and Longfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 11.05 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -33.96 Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Longfin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and Longfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $80.09, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Longfin.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longfin has a beta of 5.73, suggesting that its share price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longfin beats LiveRamp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.