Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.90.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

