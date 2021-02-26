Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,450,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,652,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,512,042 shares of company stock worth $4,538,503. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

