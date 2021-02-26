Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 7.9%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,450,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,652,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Liquidia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,512,042 shares of company stock worth $4,538,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.