LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.79 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $10,142.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037193 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,012,004 coins and its circulating supply is 707,446,535 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

