Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.