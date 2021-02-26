Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 7,840 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

