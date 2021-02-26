Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 11,900 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. 7,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,308. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

