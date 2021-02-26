Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

