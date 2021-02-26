Lido Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.