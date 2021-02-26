Lido Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP opened at $61.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

