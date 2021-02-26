Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 129,834 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 237,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,627,289.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,178 shares of company stock worth $4,104,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.