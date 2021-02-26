Lido Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.