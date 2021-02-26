Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $289.62 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

