Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Trimble by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 140,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

