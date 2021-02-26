Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $284,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00.

LBRT opened at $11.83 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

