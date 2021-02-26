Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, February 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

