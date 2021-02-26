Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.50, but opened at C$0.54. Libero Copper & Gold shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 57,330 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

