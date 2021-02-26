LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

