LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.99% from the stock’s current price.
LNSR stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.
LENSAR Company Profile
