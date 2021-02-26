LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.99% from the stock’s current price.

LNSR stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

