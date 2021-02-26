LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded to “Under Perform” at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.44.
TREE stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average of $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.11 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.