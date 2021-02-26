LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded to “Under Perform” at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.44.

TREE stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average of $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.11 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

