Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

