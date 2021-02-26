Lead Wallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.41 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $4.41 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 286.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00484459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00065516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00081643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00074679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00464241 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

