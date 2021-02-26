Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.64 million.Lantheus also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 762,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

