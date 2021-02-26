Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.