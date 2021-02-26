Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,604. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

