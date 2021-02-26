Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 51.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 51.40 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

