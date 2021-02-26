Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.70. 4,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,018. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.