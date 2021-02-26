L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 13.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,162.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8,381.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.