L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.
NYSE LB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 13.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,162.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8,381.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
