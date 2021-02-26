Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 9,103 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $242,996.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

