Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 12%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price rose 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 16,598,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 7,994,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.95 in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

