Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.95 in a research note on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.