Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

