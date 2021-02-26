Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Korn Ferry worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 48.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

