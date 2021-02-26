Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

KEP stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 162,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

