Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 9,740,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,927,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.81 million, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

