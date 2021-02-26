Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €33.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.40 ($29.88).

ETR SKB opened at €24.94 ($29.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12 month high of €27.46 ($32.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.68.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

