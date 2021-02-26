Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF opened at $6.18 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia and Oceania. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.