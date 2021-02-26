Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF opened at $6.18 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
