Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Knowles were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.