KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 293,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,141 shares of company stock worth $15,891,200. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

