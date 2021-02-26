Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.28. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

