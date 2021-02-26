Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. 8,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

