Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

