KeyCorp Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $90.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Twitter by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Twitter by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.