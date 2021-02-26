KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Oshkosh by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Oshkosh by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.