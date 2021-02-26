KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

