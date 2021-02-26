Keybank National Association OH Purchases 14,889 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $46.08 on Thursday, reaching $533.88. The company had a trading volume of 654,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.82 and its 200-day moving average is $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.70.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

